FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Purchases $68,200.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Elenowitz bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $101,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Elenowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mark Elenowitz acquired 344 shares of FAT Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $3,797.76.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

