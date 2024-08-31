FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $298.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

