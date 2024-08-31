Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,474,000.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIG opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.