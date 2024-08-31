First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,078,000 after buying an additional 595,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $11,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after purchasing an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

