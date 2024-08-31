First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $41.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
