Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 839,300 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.70 on Friday. Fly-E Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get Fly-E Group alerts:

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.