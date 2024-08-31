Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

