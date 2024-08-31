Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,705 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

