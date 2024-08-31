Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.08. 7,637,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 54,275,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

