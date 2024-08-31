Frederic Mercier-Langevin Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00.
Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
TSE:WDO opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
