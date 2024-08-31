Frederic Mercier-Langevin Sells 5,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00.

Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.