Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.53% of Frontdoor worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

