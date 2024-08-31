FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Position Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,711,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,603,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 218,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,721,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after buying an additional 139,025 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS BUFR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

