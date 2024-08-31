General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

