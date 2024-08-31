General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

