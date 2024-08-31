GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Holdings Lifted by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.