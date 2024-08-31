Global Financial Private Client LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

