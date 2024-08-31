Global Financial Private Client LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Financial Private Client LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

