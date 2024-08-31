Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TER opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

