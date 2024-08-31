Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 324,879 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

