Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.2 %

Globe Life stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

