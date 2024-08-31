Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,688 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Graco worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

GGG stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

