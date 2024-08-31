Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $95,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

HAL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

