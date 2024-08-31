Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.
Halma Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HLMAF opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $34.92.
Halma Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.