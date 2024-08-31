Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,031 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $468,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $47,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

HAS opened at $68.16 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

