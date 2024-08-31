HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

POOL stock opened at $351.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.57. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

