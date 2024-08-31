HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $282.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.