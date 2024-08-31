Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 246.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hims & Hers Health worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,473.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 541,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 541,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,849 shares of company stock worth $16,658,909 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

