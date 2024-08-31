Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,215.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155,957 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average of $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

