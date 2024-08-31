Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 168,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 799,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 133,550 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

