IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of IDACORP worth $45,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $5,236,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IDACORP by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $101.91 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

