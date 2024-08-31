IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEX opened at $206.48 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.