Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

