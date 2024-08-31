Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.79% of Immunocore worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,867.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 45.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

