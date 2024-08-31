ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 149,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $18.21 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

