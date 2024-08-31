Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $440,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,996 shares of company stock worth $24,596,606. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

