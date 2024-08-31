Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.25 and a beta of 1.32. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $359.75 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

