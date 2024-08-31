Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.50 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

