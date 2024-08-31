Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,114,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

