Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 9.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PC Connection by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 15,593.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNXN opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,354.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

