Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,311 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in ScanSource by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Price Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.