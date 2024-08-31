Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,593,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 118,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

