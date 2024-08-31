Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 772 iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,999,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

