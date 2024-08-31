Innealta Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

