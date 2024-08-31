Innealta Capital LLC Invests $60,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,555 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,318,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 456,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EGY shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EGY opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

