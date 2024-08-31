Innealta Capital LLC Invests $62,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after buying an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

