Innealta Capital LLC Invests $66,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.