Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 62.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:PRA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

