Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,320.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

RBCAA stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

