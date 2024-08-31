Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,371 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,422. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

