Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,728 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ODP by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ODP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert bought 3,875 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

